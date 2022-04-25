PSI recruitment exam scam: Rudragowda Patil used SIM card of a dead person

The accused and his associates used multiple SIM cards, registered in the name of strangers, to contact candidates appearing for the PSI recruitment examination

Rudragowda Patil, the prime accused in the PSI recruitment examination scam, had used a SIM card registered in the name of a person who died of COVID-19.

During the two-day interrogation by the CID, Mr. Patil confessed that he used the SIM card registered in the name of Lakshmiputra of Sonna village in Afzalpur taluk.

It has also come to light that Mr. Patil and his associates used multiple SIM cards, registered in the name of strangers, to contact candidates appearing for the PSI recruitment examination.

Search is on to nab the accused involved in the scam and those who delivered SIM card units and Bluetooth-enabled earpieces to candidates at the examination centre.

Director-General of Police (CID) Pavanjeet Singh Sandhu and Superintendent of Police (CID) Raghvendra Hegde, who were in Kalaburagi on Monday, held a meeting with IGP Manish Kharbikar, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, and Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar.

The officials said that those harbouring the accused in the PSI recruitment exam scam, will be booked and legal action will be taken against them.