PSI recruitment case: Home Minister comments on Divya’s involvement

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said Divya Hagaragi was a BJP worker, adding that her association with the party would not come in the way of the investigation into her involvement in the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Jnanendra said he had gone to her residence in Kalaburgi during his visit to Kalaburagi three months ago. “However, there is no need to add significance to my visit. The CID has taken up investigation and those involved will face action”, he said.

Reacting to Congress leader M.B. Patil’s comments that Home Minister was inefficient, Mr. Jnanendra said he had been handling the portfolio efficiently. The police in Hubballi brought the situation under control within hours after violence.

Further, he said the government would take action against those involved in the rioters as per the law. “We cannot go beyond the law,” he said.

On Dingaleshwara Seer’s allegation of corruption, the minister said that if the seer provided any evidence to support his allegation, the government would take proper action.