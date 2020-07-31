PSI found dead at residence

Hassan

Channarayapatna Town PSI L.N. Kiran Kumar was found dead at his residence in Channarayapatna on Friday morning.

He was busy throughout the day on Thursday as two murders were reported in his jurisdiction in the last two days. His wife had been to her parents’ house in the town. He too visited them on Friday morning and had breakfast. Later he went to his residence where he died.

Senior police officers visited the place.

(People facing depression can call up the State’s helpline 104 for counselling)