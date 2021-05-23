PSI facing harassment allegation suspended

Hassan

Police sub-inspector Arjun H.K., who has been facing allegations of harassing a Dalit youth and making him drink urine, has been suspended and the case handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further probe.

Akshay M. Hakay, Superintendent of Police of Chikkamagaluru, on Sunday, informed presspersons that Western Range IGP Devajyoti Ray suspended the PSI and transferred him (on suspension) to Udupi district. The complaint registered against the police officer would be probed by the CID, he said. Besides that, the State government ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident by the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district.

Mr. Hakay told The Hindu that the matter had been handed over to the CID to ensure a fair probe into the incident.

The PSI attached to Gonibeedu police station in Mudigere taluk allegedly harassed Punit K.L., a Dalit youth, on May 10. Following this incident, Punith had complained to senior police officers demanding action against the PSI.