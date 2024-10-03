PSI exam sees 64.5% attendance across State

The recruitment exam for 402 Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) posts was conducted smoothly on Thursday at 163 centres across six districts of the State.

A total of 66,990 candidates were eligible for the exam. Among them, 56,528 candidates downloaded their admit cards. Out of those, 43,250 (64.5%) appeared for the exam, as stated by Karnataka Examinations Authority’s (KEA) Executive Director H. Prasanna in a press release.

The exam was held in Bengaluru, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, and Davanagere. It was conducted under tight security with surveillance through CCTV cameras. Jammers were installed at all centers. In Kalaburagi and Vijayapura, each exam room was equipped with individual jammers to ensure that no electronic devices, including mobile phones, were functional, he added.

Command centre

To monitor all 163 exam centres, a command centre was operational not only at the district level but also at the KEA office in Bengaluru. Mr. Prasanna, along with Sharath Chandra, Additional Director General of Police for Recruitment Division, and DIG Sudheendra Kumar Reddy, monitored the exam arrangements from the centre.

