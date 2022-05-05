PSI exam scam: Two named as accused move High Court challenging criminal case

Two persons who are among the accused in the police sub-inspector recruitment exam scam case on Thursday moved the High Court of Karnataka questioning the registration of the first information report (FIR) against them sans any ingredients to prima facie show committal of criminal offences.

The two accused candidates, Rachana Hanmant, 25, and Jagrut S., 26, who were among the toppers in the exam held to fill 545 posts of PSI, have said that they were falsely implicated in the case, which is seemingly concocted with an intention to make wrongful gains and to wreck vengeance.

They have also contended that the contents of the complaint, the FIR, and the investigation were sheer abuse of the process of law while claiming that they were innocent and were preparing for the competitive exam from a couple of years.

It has been alleged in the petition that the police are habitual in registering cases against the petitioners and other innocent candidates and use the case as a tool of extortion by taking advantage of vulnerable students.

Ms. Rachana Hanmant, who had secured the first rank, said that falsely fixing and projecting her as accused is highly illegal and opposed to law as there is no material against her either in the complaint or in the FIR.

At the most, the complaint could have been lodged against the staff in charge of the examination process as the allegation was tampering of OMR sheets, it has been contended in the petitions.

Vacation Bench comprising of Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, before whom both the petitions were listed, adjourned the petitions till next week to rectify the procedural defects notified by the court’s registry in both them.