PSI exam scam: Six, including four officials from recruitment department, detained

Bengaluru

Continuing investigations into the PSI recruitment exam scam, officials of the CID on Tuesday detained six persons, including four officials from the recruitment department, to probe their possible involvement.

The accused includes two middlemen who are allegedly linked to officials of the recruitment department who were involved in facilitating filling the OMR sheets . The accused have been taken into custody for further questioning to ascertain their exact roles in the scam.

Meanwhile, the CID officials obtained the report from the FSL on the OMR sheets being filled with different pens after the papers were submitted by the candidates .