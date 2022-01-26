PSI exam aspirants cry foul, demand revaluation

Many candidates from within the Police Department, who appeared for the Karnataka State Police PSI written examination, have demanded a revaluation after the results were announced on Thursday, on the grounds that there were irregularities in the marking system.The examination was held in September 2021, and the results were announced last week.

One candidate, Mohan Kumar, alleged that a large group of aspirants from one particular centre in Kalaburagi cleared the written exam, posing serious doubts on the credibility of the examination.

In his complaint to the Additional Director-General of Police (recruitment and training), Mr. Kumar also pointed out that those selected had scored the maximum marks in paper-II which was relatively tougher than paper-I where the same set of candidates had minimal scores.

Many frustrated unsuccessful candidates also vented their ire on social media tagging Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood demanding an explanation.

There are also allegations that 56 candidates who had reported to a centre in Afzalpur had access to bluetooth devices.