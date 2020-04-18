PSI dies in accident

Police sub-inspector Manohar Ganachari died in a road accident on Yallur road in Belagavi on Saturday.

He fell down after the bike skidded and received a grievous injury on his head. He was going from his house to join duty near Renuka hotel in the city, to enforce the lockdown.

He was attached to the Khade Bazar police station. He had the served the department for long and only a few months left before retirement, police said.