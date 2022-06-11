PSI booked for sexually harassing family members, including minor step daughter

The JC Nagar police have booked a police sub inspector for allegedly sexually abusing his wife, sister-in-law and his 13-year-old minor step daughter. The PSI has been booked under the POCSO Act, 2012, too.

His wife, the complainant, said that the accused used to harass her and forced her to do unnatural sexual acts after forcing her to watch pornographic videos. The accused continue to treat her inhumanly while she was pregnant due to this she had abortion, she has alleged.

The complainant said that it was her second marriage and she had two minor daughters from her fist husband and they were staying with him. The accused did not even spare the 13-year-old step daughter and sexually harassed her many times. He would threaten the family members that he would kill everyone and make it look like suicide. Fearing his position and contacts, the family members continued to suffer until on May 26, the accused again assaulted the minor daughter. Unable to bear the harassment, the victim, approached an advocate and members of a human rights group and with their help, filed a complaint.

The complainant said that she had met the accused when she went to file a complaint against her first husband in Shivaji Nagar police station. The accused officer assured her of a good life and said he would take care of the children and educate them. After divorcing her first husband, the victim married the accused and moved to his house, despite severe objections from her family, she said.