Priyank Kharge criticised for not welcoming Prime Minister 

January 19, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi district in charge Priyank Kharge not welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at Kalaburagi Airport on Friday, is an insult not to the individual but to the institution of the PM, Umesh Jadhav, MP, has said.

Speaking to the media at Kalaburagi airport, Mr. Jadhav criticised Mr. Kharge and said that the district in-charge Minister had disrespected the Prime Minister by not following protocol. “It is usual practice and part of the protocol that a district in-charge Minister welcomes the PM on arrival in their district,” he said.

Mr. Kharge, who speaks about the Indian Constitution, has shown disrespect to the institution of Prime Minister, and this is not the first time as Mr. Kharge had failed to turn up to welcome Mr. Modi during his visit to the city in 2019. The Prime Minister was welcomed by the then Bidar district in-charge Rajashekar Patil and today, Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, who is also Raichur district in charge, welcomed the Prime Minister. He appealed to Mr. Kharge to develop a broad-minded approach and set aside their differences.

