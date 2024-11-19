 />
Pruthvik Shankar is new Yadgir SP 

Published - November 19, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Pruthvik Shankar

Pruthvik Shankar | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pruthvik Shankar has taken charge as Superintendent of Police of Yadgir district.

A 2018 batch IPS officer, he earlier served as Additional Superintendent of Police in Bhalki, Bidar district.

Then, he served as Superintendent of Police in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Bengaluru for one year and three months before being transferred to Yadgir.

“I have received information about illegal sand extraction and illegal activities such as matka and gambling and cockfighting events. Traffic congestion and the non-availability of CCTV cameras at prime locations in the city also have come to my knowledge. I will discuss all issues, including crimes, with the officers concerned and launch initiatives for ensuring people friendly policing,” Mr. Shankar told the media here on Tuesday.

Mr. Shankar, who took charge on Saturday, is from Mysuru and holds an M.Sc (Chemistry) degree.

