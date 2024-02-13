PRR project requires ₹24,000 crore and will be turned into economic corridor: D.K. Shivakumar

February 13, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - BENGALURU

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project in Bengaluru will be converted into an economic corridor and that the project would require an estimated ₹24,000 crore.

Responding to a call-attention notice tabled by BJP MLA Shailendra Beldale in the Assembly, he said: “It has been 15 years since the project was proposed. Previous governments tried to begin the project. But they failed as no one came forward to bid for the tender. So now the plan is being changed and it will be rolled out under PPP model. The tender for this project has been called and February 29 is the last day for tender submission. The project requires an area of 2,596 acres, of which only 220 acres is government land, and the rest is private land.”

In Cabinet

“Even though there is a court order about compensation for this land, we have decided to discuss this issue in the State Cabinet and help farmers losing land. I have assured the farmers that we will not de-notify this land again and we will implement the project. It is estimated that ₹24,000 crore is required for this project,” Mr. Shivakumar said.