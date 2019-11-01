Provocative speech: Bail for Jignesh Mevani

The First Additional Junior Civil Court in Chitradurga has granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in a 2018 case in which he was accused of making a provocative speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
At an event organised by Karnataka Komu Souharda Vedike on April 6, 2018 in Chitradurga, Mr. Mevani had allegedly called upon youngsters to create a ruckus at a programme that was to be attended by Mr. Modi in the State and question him about his promise of creating two crore jobs.
The police registered a case against Mr. Mevani and the organiser, T. Shafiulla. Mr. Mevani appeared before the court on Wednesday. The court granted him bail against a bond of ₹25,000 and adjourned the case till January 2, 2020.
