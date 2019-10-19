Provisional timetable for SSLC exam is out

The provisional timetable for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination for 2019-20 is out.

A Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) notification said the exams will be held from March 20 to April 3, 2020. Objections, if any, may be submitted to the Director (examination), KSEEB, from October 21 to November 19, 2019, through post only. More information is available at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Provisional timetable

March 20: First language

March 23: Social Science

March 26: Science

March 30: Mathematics

April 01: Second language

April 03: Third language