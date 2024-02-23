February 23, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Vice-Chancellor of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara (SDM) University Niranjan Kumar has said that providing low-cost treatment to patients should be the aim of scientists and researchers.

He was inaugurating the SDM Bio MedCon 2024 national conference on the theme, Emerging Trends in Biomedical Research, organised by SDM Research Institute for Biomedical Sciences in Dharwad on Friday.

Dr. Niranjan Kumar said that scientists and researchers should help patients in leading quality life by finding new solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of CCMB, Hyderabad K. Thangaraj delivered the keynote address.

Executive Director of the university Padmalatha Niranjan, Director Administration Saketh Shetty, Pro Vice-Chancellor S.K. Joshi, Registrar Chidendra M. Shettar, Finance Officer V.G. Prabhu, Director Research K. Satyamoorthy, Principal of SDM Medical College Rathnamala Desai and others were present.

As many as 175 scientists, research scholars and students are participating in the three-day conference in which 21 eminent speakers from across the country will deliver expert talks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.