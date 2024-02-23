ADVERTISEMENT

‘Providing low-cost treatment to patients should be the aim of scientists and researchers’

February 23, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-Chancellor of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara University Niranjan Kumar addressing a gathering after inaugurating the SDM Bio MedCon 2024 national conference in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vice-Chancellor of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara (SDM) University Niranjan Kumar has said that providing low-cost treatment to patients should be the aim of scientists and researchers.

He was inaugurating the SDM Bio MedCon 2024 national conference on the theme, Emerging Trends in Biomedical Research, organised by SDM Research Institute for Biomedical Sciences in Dharwad on Friday.

Dr. Niranjan Kumar said that scientists and researchers should help patients in leading quality life by finding new solutions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of CCMB, Hyderabad K. Thangaraj delivered the keynote address.

Executive Director of the university Padmalatha Niranjan, Director Administration Saketh Shetty, Pro Vice-Chancellor S.K. Joshi, Registrar Chidendra M. Shettar, Finance Officer V.G. Prabhu, Director Research K. Satyamoorthy, Principal of SDM Medical College Rathnamala Desai and others were present.

As many as 175 scientists, research scholars and students are participating in the three-day conference in which 21 eminent speakers from across the country will deliver expert talks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US