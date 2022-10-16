Providing irrigation in dry areas can help prevent migration, says Revenue Minister  

That and creating jobs is the only solution to people moving from rural areas into big cities for livelihood and if this is done, it will be a very big achievement: Ashok

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said that providing irrigation to dry farm land and creation of jobs are the only solution to prevent migration from rural areas to big cities for livelihood.

Speaking to presspersons at Arakera village on Sunday, he said that preventing migration will be a very big achievement.

“A majority of farmers and people, with whom I have interacted, have demanded irrigation facilities for their land, construction of houses, land for graveyards and schools. I am ready to work round the clock for the people. I received several hundred applications in just two hours yesterday, while I distributed 17,000 letters to beneficiaries,” he said.

He said that he has taken many revolutionary steps in the Revenue Department, repealing restrictions under Section 79 (a)(b) of Karnataka Land Reforms Act and distributing RTC and mutation on the doorsteps of farmers. And, now, he has launched an initiative to issue Pouti Khata and land right records to legal heirs of deceased farmers and Inam land cultivators.

“It is a lesson for me and I have learnt something from the people who have treated me as their own son. During interaction, I find pain inside them that they are still victims of harassment meted out by revenue officials. Therefore, I have taken action and issued directions to officials to distribute pension letters, khatas and land records immediately without any delay,” Mr. Ashok said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Shivanagowda Nayak and others were present.