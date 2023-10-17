Provide underground drainage connections to 15,000 households in Bidar city, Minister Khuba tells officials

October 17, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, chaired by Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwant Khuba, has directed officials to expedite steps for providing underground drainage (UGD) connections to 15,000 households across Bidar city.

Mr. Khuba on Tuesday directed officials to utilise the funds provided under Nagarothana scheme and complete the pending UGD works.

He asked Member of Legislative Council Aravind Arali to bring it to the notice of Minister for Municipal Administration Rahim Khan, who is from Bidar district, to take up the UGD works on a priority basis.

Providing details, Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy said that UGD connections have been provided to 28,000 houses in the city.

Classrooms for renovation

Deputy Director for Public Instructions Saleem Pasha said that 1,105 classrooms across the district are in a dilapidated condition and these classrooms will be renovated soon after receiving funds.

Legislator Shailendra Beldale asked the officials of Public Instructions Department to make all efforts to improve the SSLC results of the district.

He also directed them to ensure that the textbooks of class 1 to 10 are available in the libraries at gram panchayats across the district.

Mr. Pasha replied that a committee has been formed to monitor the performance of students in every school. The district recorded a 76.4 pass percentage in SSLC exams during the last academic year and efforts will be made to increase the pass percentage up to 90 this academic year, he said.

Instructions have been issued to provide textbooks in all libraries of the gram panchayats.

Mr. Khuba asked the officials concerned to take up road repair works soon after providing tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.