Provide toilets and food courts along Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: JD(S) MLA

February 13, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) MLA Annadani on Monday urged the State government to take up the issue with the Centre to ensure that proper amenities like toilets and food courts were provided alongside the newly built Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

Intervening during the debate in the Assembly on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address when ruling BJP member C T. Ravi was praising the expressway, Mr. Annadani alleged that the highway that was access controlled did not have toilets or food courts. “How do you expect travellers to ease themselves without toilets,” he wondered.

He also alleged that the highway lacked quality standards at certain places and demanded that it should be rectified.

