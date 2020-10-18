Provide shelter to homeless flood victims immediately: Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister and Kalaburagi district in-charge Minister Govind M. Karjol has directed officials to accelerate the pace of work and immediately extend all assistance to flood victims, those who lost their homes, and farmers whose crops were destroyed in floods due to torrential rain.

As thousands of houses lie flattened and hundreds of families have become homeless in the past one week following heavy rainfall, Mr. Karjol on Saturday instructed the district authorities to conduct a damage assessment survey of houses destroyed in floods in each village through the Panchayat Development Officer and the village accountant and to provide immediate shelter to flood victims and the homeless poor living in huts. He also ordered an increase in the number of relief care centres, if needed.

Apart from house damage, directions have been given to the district authorities to conduct surveys to assess the damage caused to crops, roads, and other infrastructure. Mr. Karjol asked Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna to update him with minute-by-minute details of the relief works and to submit a comprehensive report on the relief works taken up in the district.

He said the State government has allocated ₹800 crore to address the natural disaster, and adequate funds have been released to PD accounts of all the Deputy Commissioners. He added that officials have been directed to act immediately take up relief measures.