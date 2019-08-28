Provide second set of uniforms to govt. students within two months: High Court

Acting on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by a class 1 student of a government school in Koppal district, the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State government to provide the second set of free uniforms to all students, up to the age of 14 and studying in government schools across the State within two months.

Not providing the second set is not only arbitrary and irrational, but also unhygienic as students will have to wear the same uniform on all days, the court said while also directing the government to provide one set of shoes and two sets of socks for free to students wherever the school norms mandate it.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued the directions while allowing the petition, filed by Manjunath, a student of Kuvempu Centenary Model Government School, Kinnala village, through his father Devappa Basappa Harijan.

As costs of the petition, the Bench directed the government to provide within two weeks the second set to Manjunath and also one set of shoes and socks as his PIL has come to the aid of lakhs of government school students.

Declaring that it is obligatory on part of the State government to provide free uniform to the students covered under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the Bench said the government itself had decided to provide the second set of uniforms during the 2018-19 academic year but this year it has been restricted to only one set for want of funds.

Describing the government’s explanation on lack of funds and assurance to release funds for the second set of uniforms as “vague”, the Bench questioned how one set of uniform will serve the purpose as students have to wear it on all 5-6 days in a week.

The Bench also noted that two sets of uniforms were being provided to girls and students belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. The Bench also held that assurance of providing the second set of uniforms as and when funds are released for the department has no value in the light of both the Constitutional and the statutory obligations of the State to provide free education to a child up to 14 years of age.