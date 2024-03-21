Provide robust videoconference system in all prisons for inmates: High Court  

March 21, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the State government to provide a vibrant videoconference facility in all prisons for interaction of jail inmates with their advocates as well as the family members, and make available headphones for all of them during such virtual meets so that there is no breach of privacy during interaction.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Abdul Basheer and 10 other persons, who are accused in the case of murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru, who was killed on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

The court rejected the plea of the petitioners to transfer them back to Bengaluru central prison from different prisons where they are lodged at present. They were moved to different prisons from Bengaluru prison for security reasons after one of the accused turned approver before retracting it.

They said that there is a threat to their life in other prison following an attack on a prison in Belagavi prison. However, the government clarified to the court that none of the accused in the present case were attacked in the prison and the incident relates to a few other prisoners.

“The only intention of the petitioners to come to Bengaluru and to be together is to hatch another conspiracy for illegal activities,” the government had told the court.

Meanwhile, it was pointed by the advocate for the petitioners that there is no proper videoconference facility in prisons for effectively interacting with their advocates. Though videoconference facility is available in some prison, it does not work properly, and even if it works, there is no privacy for interaction with the advocates.

Taking note of absence of proper videoconference facility, the court directed that a robust videoconference facility with headphones should be provided in all prisons for effective interaction of inmates with their advocates and family members as per the law. The court also said that authorities should ensure that videoconference system works without glitches in those prisons in which the system already exists.

