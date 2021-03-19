Karnataka

Provide reservation in private sector: Mahesh

BSP member N. Mahesh on Thursday demanded reservation for the oppressed sections in the private sector too as the country was going through an era of privatisation.

During a debate on the Budget in the Assembly, he observed that it was not possible to prevent privatisation in the present context. “Instead, the government should provide reservation for the oppressed sections in the private sector,” he said.

Endorsing his views, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah suggested that the Centre should amend the legislation concerned to provide reservation for the oppressed communities. He observed that privatisation had seriously affected oppressed communities as they were losing job opportunities.

