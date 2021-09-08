‘Provide required facilities at places of idol immersion’

Deputy Commissioner of Raichur B.C. Satish has suggested to officials of the department concerned to provide the required facilities in places where Ganesh idols are supposed to be immersed.

He was addressing a peace committee meeting in Raichur on Wednesday.

Dr. Satish said that as per the government’s instructions and guidelines issued on Ganesh festivities, idols should be immersed within five days from their establishment. Officials should ensure that legal action is taken against those violating these restrictions, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner further suggested that life jackets be provided to those who will be present during immersion of idols in ponds or tanks. The other important initiatives include setting up CCTV cameras, providing adequate lighting and keeping ambulance and medical staff ready.

Children aged less than 18 are not allowed to set up Ganesh pandals, while those who have permission to install idols in public places should be fully vaccinated.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam, Assistant Commissioner of Raichur sub-division Santosh K., Tahsildar Hampanna Sajjan and Pollution Control officer Sridhar and others were present.