Provide quality seeds and fertilizers to farmers: Deputy Commissioner 

June 23, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum directed the Agriculture Department officials to make all preparations for the distribution of quality seeds and fertilizers to the farmers this kharif season.

According to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of monsoon rains in the district in the next two to three days and sowing operations would start in the first week of July, Ms. Tarannum added.

Presiding over a meeting with officials to take stock of seeds and fertilizers availability, and officials from Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board and the District Disaster Management Authority here on Thursday, Ms. Tarannum said adequate staff should be deputed at Raitha Samparka Kendras (RSK) to avoid commotion during seed distribution. She also instructed the Agriculture Department to ensure supply of quality certified seeds and maintain adequate stock of seeds according to the requirement.

Joint Director of Agriculture Samad Patel briefed that the district had received only 24mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 78 mm, from June 1 to 22. The district has taken up sowing only in 25,928 hectares of the targeted 8.87 lakh hectares in the district due to delay in monsoon rains. Animal Husbandry Deputy Director S.D. Avati said there was sufficient stock of fodder for the next 24 weeks.

Provide drinking water

Providing adequate drinking water should be the first and foremost priority. Ms. Tarannum directed the officials of Urban water Supply and Drainage Board department to ensure that drinking water is supplied to people every second day. The Deputy Commissioner also directed the officials to identify spots for digging new borewells immediately in the rural areas and the city.

Aland taluk panchayat executive officer said that there was no drinking water shortage in the taluk as of now. However, if the monsoon is further delayed, some villages in Aland taluk may face scarcity.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena suggested to the officials to identify government land while drilling borewells. He further directed the officials to take up flushing process at existing borewells and also drilling new ones in required areas as there was no dearth of funds.