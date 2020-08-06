‘Provide quality food, treatment to patients’

Minister for Animal Husbandry and district in charge Prabhu Chavan has directed officials of the Revenue and Health and Family Welfare Departments to provide quality food and necessary treatment to COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals.
He was chairing a meeting here on Tuesday.
Mr. Chavan, who was referring to complaints of poor quality food served to patients, said that the government has released grants to provide all needs, including food and other health facilities, to the patients. But, there are many complaints about poor quality food. Therefore, the Deputy Commissioner has to take action and ensure quality food and other needs, he said and warned of action against officers if there are complains in future.
He specifically directed GESCOM officials to supply power to all hospitals and quarantine centres where the infected have been admitted for treatment without any interruption.
As many 14 ventilators have been supplied to Yadgir district. Rapid Antigen Test kits and other required equipment will be supplied to the district, the Minister said.
