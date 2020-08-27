Provide job to dependent of scavengers who die on duty: Karjol

BENGALURU

27 August 2020

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol on Thursday directed the officials concerned to provide employment to the family member of a scavenging worker or pourakarmika who dies while on duty.

Reviewing the implementation of welfare measures for scavenging workers, Mr. Karjol said their family members must get government jobs in the event of death just like government workers who are eligible for such facilities.

He said 3,210 manual scavengers had been identified in the State and measures had been initiated towards their rehabilitation. He also asked the authorities concerned to provide a compensation of ₹30 lakh if a pourakarmika dies while on duty.

