Karnataka

Provide job to dependent of scavengers who die on duty: Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol on Thursday directed the officials concerned to provide employment to the family member of a scavenging worker or pourakarmika who dies while on duty.

Reviewing the implementation of welfare measures for scavenging workers, Mr. Karjol said their family members must get government jobs in the event of death just like government workers who are eligible for such facilities.

He said 3,210 manual scavengers had been identified in the State and measures had been initiated towards their rehabilitation. He also asked the authorities concerned to provide a compensation of ₹30 lakh if a pourakarmika dies while on duty.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2020 11:46:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/provide-job-to-dependent-of-scavengers-who-die-on-duty-karjol/article32459940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story