Provide free education this year, says Siddaramaiah

In the wake of severe financial difficulties faced by families during the lockdown, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday appealed to the State government to amend the Right to Education (RTE) Act for providing free education for one year.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said “Many people will face difficulties to pay school fees of their children. Govt should amend RTE & provide free education for one year for all those who will find it difficult to pay the fee”.

The former Chief Minister has also written a letter to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and said the State government should ensure that house owners do not force tenants to pay rent till there was lockdown. He also demanded that banks and other financial institutions extend the moratorium by one year for repayment of loans.

“Indira Canteens should be effectively utilised till the lockdown ends to address hunger issues. Mobile canteens should be extended to all possible areas & should provide free meal to poor people through canteens”, the Congress leader tweeted.

To feed the poor people, he said the State government should provide essential goods kit consisting of 10 kg rice, milk, cooking oil, vegetables, to all the artisans and labourers, irrespective of their BPL card status.