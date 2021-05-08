Provide food to poor, says Congress

The Opposition Congress on Friday said it was not against the total lockdown in the State but demanded that the government must take steps to ensure adequate quantity of food items to the poor.

Speaking at the party office, the former MP V.S. Ugrappa and the former Minister H.M. Revanna urged the government to keep open Indira Canteen to provide free food to the poor and BPL cardholders.

Compensation of ₹5,000 for workers in the unorganised sector and free vaccination to all would ease the burden on the common people during the pandemic, they said.

With reports of farmers throwing away commodities, the Congress urged the government to procure farm produce.

On the possible a third wave of COVID-19, leaders demanded opening of a hospital in each Legislative Assembly segment in Bengaluru.