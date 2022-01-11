‘Provide facility for live streaming of district, taluk court proceedings’

Bengaluru

11 January 2022 00:38 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday directed the State Government to consider the requirement of infrastructure for implementing the facility of live streaming of judicial proceedings of all the district and taluk courts across the State, and implement the facility expeditiously as per law.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the directions while disposing of PIL petitions, filed by city-based advocate Dilraj Rohit Sequeira.

The petitioner had sought directions to the State Government and the High Court’s administrative wing to enforce the apex court’s directions for e-filling of petitions, providing transcripts of specified proceedings of the courts, and live streaming of proceedings of all the courts.

Advertising

Advertising

As the administrative wing of the High Court and the State Government have notified the rules for live streaming and filing of the petitions in electronic form during the pendency of petitions, the Bench found it not necessary to continue the petitions.

Meanwhile, the Bench noted that process for live streaming of the judicial proceedings of the High Court has already been initiated while pointing out that steps for living streaming of the proceedings of the district and the taluk courts will have to be done in a phased manner as directed by the apex court.