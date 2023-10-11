Provide better facilities for children in all district and taluk hospitals, rights commission tells State govt.

October 11, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Belagavi

Karnataka State Child Rights Commission has urged the State government to ensure proper facilities for children in all district and taluk hospitals.

This appeal is being made after a visit to hospitals in some North Karnataka districts, according to Shashidhar Kosambe, member of the commission.

Mr. Kosambe and other members toured hospitals in Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and other districts.

“We found that in most places, there was no hot water for bathing babies or mothers, bedsheets were not replaced regularly and some beds were old and broken. Toilets were not clean and safe drinking water was not provided in several places. Doctors and nursing staff did not come on time and did not visit the wards regularly. I also found that in some hospitals in Belagavi district, more than one baby was kept in the warmer that is supposed to hold only one baby,” he said.

“Some hospitals in Vijayapura district did not have properly functioning photo therapy units or infusion pumps, incubators and monitors. Some of the intensive care units and neo-natal intensive care units have no CCTV camera monitoring. The State government mandates that all lactating mothers be provided nutritional food. But that is not regularly provided in most taluk hospitals,” he said.

“I have also requested senior officials in various districts to regularly visit hospitals in their jurisdiction and ensure that all infrastructure facilities and amenities are provided to children and their mothers,” Mr. Kosambe said.

