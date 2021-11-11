Proud to have celebrated Tipu Jayanti: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that he was proud of having celebrated Tipu Jayanti as a state-sponsored event during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Tipu, a 19th century king of Mysuru, had fought the British bravely and brought about many far-reaching reforms in administration and land laws.

The Sangh Parivar was targeting him because of his religious faith, he said.

‘Patronised temples’

“Tipu patronised Hindu temples and institutions. He built temples even as he built mosques. It is only communal-minded organisations like RSS who cannot see it,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

During Mr. Siddaramaiah’s tenure, Tipu Jayanti was celebrated as a state event, which was scrapped by the BJP Government.