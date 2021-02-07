Proud of doctors and paramedics who rose to the challenge during the pandemic

President of India Ramnath Kovind on Sunday said that he was proud of the doctors and paramedics who rose to the challenge of COVID-19.
Speaking at the 25th convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Mr. Kovind, the chief guest of the event, said that the pandemic had inflicted unprecedented agony and misery all over globe. He said he was proud of the doctors and paramedics who rose to the challenge, even when it meant a great risk to their own lives. He said the pandemic had taught us to be better prepared to handle a crisis.
The President expressed happiness at 87 of the total 111 gold medals being bagged by women. “I am happy that women are leading our country into the future in all fields including medical sciences.”
He advised the graduating batch of students to imbibe the highest degree of personal integrity. He asked the students to keep abreast of the advancements in their field from across the world.
“What you teach, learn and practice as a student of health sciences are among the important branches of knowledge,” he said, adding that the field is the noblest of sciences that helps in the alleviation of pain and in saving lives.
He said the government would ensure that boosting health care infrastructure would be given priority.
