Proud moment for KSOU as 19 alumni selected probationary officers

A view of Muktagangotri campus of Karnataka State Open University in Mysuru.

MYSURU

05 October 2020 23:21 IST

They had cleared the Karnataka Administrative Services examination in 2015

The recent selection of 19 of its alumni as gazetted probationary officers, after clearing the Karnataka Administrative Services exam in 2015, has made the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) launch a campaign for propagating its open distance learning (ODL), especially in rural areas.

KSOU has set a vision to give benefits of ODL to help candidates who could not pursue their education in universities for various reasons.

After being derecognised in 2015 by the University Grants Commission and getting it back after over three years, KSOU is making a bid to regain the confidence of people by introducing several reforms, including online education and online admissions.

“It’s a moment of pride for us that our alumni have cleared the KPSC examination and got selected as probationary officers. This has proved that degrees from KSOU can compare to those from conventional universities,” said Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar.

He told The Hindu that KSOU has decided to promote the KAS achievers as “ambassadors” for the varsity, to highlight the importance of distance learning for making a bright career, using its network in every district.

Boosting image

As many as 16,000 posters, with the details of 19 officers, have been printed and are being circulated among its regional centres and study centres for boosting the varsity’s image.

“The message is clear that ODL students are also equally competent. Our alumni have proved it. Such candidates should be an inspiration for others. We provide opportunities to excel and a centre for training the candidates in competitive examinations is already functioning,” Prof. Vidyashankar said.

The V-C said he personally spoke to every KAS achiever. “The posters will be put up mostly in villages and remote areas where opportunities are scarce and where the KSOU would like to fill the gap,” said Prof. Vidyashankar.

The current admissions are on and the KSOU management is hoping for more admissions to various courses this year.

Rudresha B.R., an ex-serviceman, who has been appointed as the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Tax (Group A), said he got the degree from KSOU in 2012, while he was serving the Army. “The ODL helped me get a graduate and a postgraduate degree. Because of this, I could crack the KAS exam. It would have been difficult to get a degree from a conventional university since I was already employed. Distance education gave me the accessibility and I thank KSOU for this.”