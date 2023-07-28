HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prototype of new electric bus flagged off, 921 new electric buses to join BMTC fleet by end of financial year

July 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, during the flag-off of its first prototype electric bus at the BMTC central office in Shanthinagar in Bengaluru on Friday.

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, during the flag-off of its first prototype electric bus at the BMTC central office in Shanthinagar in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) flagged off a prototype of the new set of 921 electric buses manufactured by Tata Motors. These buses will be inducted in a phased manner this financial year. BMTC already has a fleet of 390 electric buses which these 921 new buses will join, taking the total number of electric buses on city streets to 1,311 by the end of this fiscal year. These buses have been inducted under the FAME-II scheme of the Government of India. 

These buses will run on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model basis under which the operating fare of these buses will be ₹41.01 per km. These buses are 12.0 metre long, low-floor electric buses with a floor height of just 40 c.m. It has a seating capacity of 35 passengers. 

The prototype flagged off on Friday will ply on route 96-A which is a circular route that starts and ends at Kempegowda Bus Stand and goes through Rajajinagar. A single circular trip will be 14.7 k.m. long. These 921 buses will be deployed at Shanthinagara, Jayanagara, Hennuru, Deepanajli Nagar, R.R. Nagar, Peenya 2nd Stage, Jigani, K.R. Pura, Seegehalli, and Hosakote depots, a BMTC press statement said. 

Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy who flagged off the prototype of the bus said, the government was presently on course to rope in 1500 electric buses to BMTC but wants to eventually have at least 4000 electric buses on the fleet. “Our government has provided 500 crore for the Road Transport Corporations to buy new buses this year and has also permitted the recruitment of 13,000 staffers including drivers, conductors, and mechanics,” he said. 

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President and Head of the Bus Product Line at Tata Motors said that these electric buses “mark a pivotal step towards revolutionising and driving sustainable electric mobility solutions”.

Related Topics

public transport / transport / road transport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.