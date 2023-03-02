ADVERTISEMENT

Protocol violation issue resurfaces at Ramanagara

March 02, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

War of words between rival politicians over alleged protocol violations in Ramanagara continued, with Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha MP D.K. Suresh on Thursday accusing Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan of not following protocol during the inauguration of a multispeciality hospital in the town.

Earlier, JD(S) MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy, representing Ramanagara, had alleged she was “insulted” and protocol violated during the inauguration of a taluk office at Harohalli. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy too had alleged a violation of protocol at an event in Channapatna in which BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar was present.

On Thursday, Health Minister K Sudhakar, Mr. Ashwath Narayan, Mr. Kumaraswamy, Ms. Anitha Kumaraswamy and Mr. Suresh were the invitees. But, Suresh alleged that he was invited only on Wednesday night. Mr. Suresh and Mr. Ashwath Narayan were seen arguing over protocol violation. However, tempers cooled as Mr. Suresh was also invited on stage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time that the two have been at loggerheads. In January last year, they had almost come to blows during an event in Ramanagara, in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, after Mr. Narayan claimed credit for several works executed in the district. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US