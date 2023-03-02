Protocol violation issue resurfaces at Ramanagara

March 02, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

War of words between rival politicians over alleged protocol violations in Ramanagara continued, with Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha MP D.K. Suresh on Thursday accusing Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan of not following protocol during the inauguration of a multispeciality hospital in the town.

Earlier, JD(S) MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy, representing Ramanagara, had alleged she was “insulted” and protocol violated during the inauguration of a taluk office at Harohalli. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy too had alleged a violation of protocol at an event in Channapatna in which BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar was present.

On Thursday, Health Minister K Sudhakar, Mr. Ashwath Narayan, Mr. Kumaraswamy, Ms. Anitha Kumaraswamy and Mr. Suresh were the invitees. But, Suresh alleged that he was invited only on Wednesday night. Mr. Suresh and Mr. Ashwath Narayan were seen arguing over protocol violation. However, tempers cooled as Mr. Suresh was also invited on stage.

This is not the first time that the two have been at loggerheads. In January last year, they had almost come to blows during an event in Ramanagara, in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, after Mr. Narayan claimed credit for several works executed in the district.