Protests staged, tyres and effigies burnt in twin cities

HUBBALLI

05 October 2020 18:48 IST

Terming the CBI raid on the residence and property belonging to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and his brother and MP D.K. Suresh as politically motivated, members of the Congress staged protests and burnt effigies in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad on Monday.

Wearing black badges, the Congress members staged a demonstration in front of the statue of B.R. Ambedkar in Hubballi, led by presidents of the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagar Zilla and Dharwad Rural District units, Altaf Halwoor and Anil Kumar Patil, respectively, and MLA Prasad Abbayya.

The protestors raised slogans terming the raids as politically motivated as the BJP was wary of Mr. Shivakumar emerging as a strong leader against the ruling disposition. They alleged that the BJP was trying to suppress democracy in the country.

Addressing the protestors, Mr. Anil Kumar Patil said that the raids were mainly aimed at blaming the Congress for corruption ahead of the byelections in the country. He said that the BJP was misusing the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI and other government agencies to suppress voices against the ruling disposition.

However, Mr. Shivakumar would emerge as a strong leader and would face all the allegations and come clean out of them, he said.

The protestors subsequently burnt old tyres to register their protest against the CBI raids.

Congress leaders F.H. Jakkappanavar, Basavaraj Malakari, Shakir Sanadi, Rajat Ullagaddimath, Kiran Moogbasava and others were present.

In Dharwad, the protestors, led by KPCC member Rober Daddapuri, district unit general secretary Anand Jadhav and others, staged a demonstration in front of the statue of B.R. Ambedkar condemning the raids.

The protestors alleged that as the byelections were announced in the State, the BJP-led Union government was misusing government agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI to target Congress leaders. It was highly unfortunate that a government was misusing its agencies against its political opponents for the sake of electoral gains, the protestors said.

The protestors then submitted a memorandum addressed to the President seeking his intervention to stop the misuse of government agencies for political gains. They said that the raids were being used to threaten the political leader ahead of the byelection as the ruling party had sensed that it would suffer defeat in the bypoll.

Meanwhile, KPCC Scheduled Castes Department chairman F.H. Jakkappanavar and KPCC media analyst Pandurang Neeralakeri have issued statement condemning the CBI raids. In their statement, the Congress leaders have condemned in strong terms the raids and said that the BJP government was trying to threaten the Congress leaders through such raids. Faced with the prospect of losing the byelections, the BJP was misusing Central agencies against its political opponents, they added.