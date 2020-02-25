Protests staged against Trump’s visit

Mysuru/Hassan/Shivamogga

25 February 2020 06:58 IST

Agitators in Hassan, Mysuru and Shivamogga urge govt. not to ink deals that will hurt farmers, labourers

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene, in association with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, staged a demonstration in Mysuru city against the India visit of the U.S. President Donald Trump, which began on Monday.

The KRRS and others expressed concern that the U.S. would bring pressure on India to further open up the economy. They expressed fear that this would hit the country’s farmers and labourers. Similarly, the Socialist Unity Centre of India flayed the government for “tilting” towards the U.S. and being “subservient” to it instead of pursuing an independent foreign policy. It contended that Mr. Trump was in India to protect the interests of his country’s trade and industry and ensure a market for them.

In Hassan

Members of pro-worker, farmer and student organisations staged a protest over Mr. Trump’s visit in Hassan as well. They asked him to go back without signing any trade deals with the Indian government. Members of KRRS, Students’ Federation of India, and Dalit Hakkugala Samiti staged the protest in front of the Hemavathi statue and burnt effigies of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Trump.

“The government has built a wall to prevent Mr. Trump from having a look at slums in Gujarat. Both governments are scheduled to sign trade agreements. The agreements will harm Indian farmers and dairy farmers. The Indian government should safeguard the interests of Indian farmers,” one of the protesters said.

In Shivamogga

Activists of KRRS staged a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi Park in Shivamogga city demanding that the Union government desist from entering into any interim trade deals on agriculture with the U.S.

Addressing the protest meet, H.R. Basavarajappa, honorary president of KRRS, said that Mr. Trump’s visit had created apprehension among farmers.

He said the Centre should not sign any deal with the U.S. on opening up the Indian market to agricultural produce from the U.S., including wheat and soya, and on the reduction of import duty on this produce. Reduction of import duty will result in a decline in demand and price of locally grown items, he said.

He also demanded that the Centre keep agriculture, dairy and poultry produce out of the purview of the free trade agreement with the U.S. and other countries to protect the interests of Indian farmers. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the office of the Deputy Commissioner in this regard.