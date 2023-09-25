Protests part of democratic traditions, will not prevent them: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

September 25, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) were indulging in politics over release of Cauvery water, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on September 25 said that the Karnataka government would not stop the protests that have broken out over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

“Protest is part of democratic traditions. We will not move to prevent protests,” he told presspersons here on Monday. Incidentally, Bengaluru Bandh has been called for Tuesday, September 26, by several pro-Kannada organisations with support from a large number of associations and organisations.

On the Opposition’s demand for his resignation over alleged failure in handling the Cauvery issue, the CM said: “BJP and JD(S) are indulging in politics. They did not ask for my resignation in the all-party meeting.”

He said that the State would strongly argue against release of water when the matter comes before in Supreme Court on September 26. “There is a direction from the Supreme Court on release of water. We have argued that Karnataka cannot release water, but the court has dismissed our petition. We had appealed against the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee in the Supreme Court and this has also been dismissed.”

He said that Tamil Nadu had initially asked for 24,000 cusecs and later asked 7,200 cusecs. “We had argued that we cannot given even 5,000 cusecs since water was not available. The court has not accepted our argument. We will argue our case strongly in front of Supreme Court when the matter comes up for hearing on September 26.

Protest should not inconvenience public

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the government would cooperate with the bandh and protests related to Cauvery water sharing. “The protests are being held to safeguard the interest of the State’s land, water and language issues. We will co-operate with the protest. We will not prevent any protest. However, peace should be protected and public should not be inconvenienced.”

The Deputy Chief Minister said that protest is the fundamental right of any party in democracy. “No party will be prevented from participating in protests. Our party colleagues have asked what to do about the protest. We have suggested to them to fight to protect our rights.”

When asked if protests would affect the State’s legal position in court, Mr. Shivakumar said, “I cannot answer this question as a Minister. We have to respect both judiciary and people. Bandh loses its relevance if people do not support it. We are between the devil and the deep sea. How can I answer this question in this situation?”

