Protests outside Deputy Commissioner office banned

‘Dharnas disturbing official work and causing law and order problem’

‘Dharnas disturbing official work and causing law and order problem’

Following a tussle between farmers and authorities during an agitation on the steps of the District Administrative Complex in Kalaburagi on Wednesday against what was said to be injustice meted out by Orient Cement, Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar has issued an order prohibiting protests and demonstrations on the premises of the complex.

In an official memo, the Deputy Commissioner has said that dharna satyagraha and strikes held on the steps of the Mini Vidhana Soudha, the District Administrative Complex that houses the Deputy Commissioner’s office as well, are disturbing official work and also law and order problem.

Mr. Gurukar has, however, designated a space near the left gate of the complex adjacent to the Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority for submitting memorandums to the district administration.

On Wednesday, farmers under the banner of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha staged a demonstration alleging that Orient Cement company had violated the Land Acquisition Act by purchasing the latter’s land at cheaper rates.

The agitating farmers were detained and later, released. The farmers, meanwhile, said that the Deputy Commissioner, instead of listening to their grievances and redress them, had acted like an agent of the company.