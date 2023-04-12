ADVERTISEMENT

Protests in support of Eshwarappa in Shivamogga

April 12, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Supporters of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, on Wednesday, staged a protest in front of the BJP office in Shivamogga demanding that the party allow him contest again for Shivamogga seat.

Mr. Eshwarapap’s supporters holding different positions in the party’s city unit offered to resign from their respective positions in the party. This was seen as an attempt to put pressure on the party. They demanded that either Mr. Eshwarappa be allowed to contest or his son K.E. Kanthesh given a chance.

Brahmana Samaja taluk president Venkatesh Rao appealed to the BJP not to accept the resignation of Mr. Eshwarappa and give him one more chance to contest from Shivamogga. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Mr. Eshwarappa had always stood by Hindu religion. Whenever the incidents targeting the religion occurred, Mr. Eshwarappa stood by the religion and HIndu people. Considering his service to the party, the party should give him a chance, he said.

Zilla Beda Jangama Samaja secretary K.R. maintained that the BJP had offered tickets to many senior leaders and those involved in corruption. Similarly, sons of senior leaders had been accommodated. “Why should Mr. Eshwarappa be denied ticket then? If not Mr. Eshwarappa, his son Kanthesh should be accommodated”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US