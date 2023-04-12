Protests in support of Eshwarappa in Shivamogga

April 12, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Hassan

Supporters of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, on Wednesday, staged a protest in front of the BJP office in Shivamogga demanding that the party allow him contest again for Shivamogga seat.

Mr. Eshwarapap’s supporters holding different positions in the party’s city unit offered to resign from their respective positions in the party. This was seen as an attempt to put pressure on the party. They demanded that either Mr. Eshwarappa be allowed to contest or his son K.E. Kanthesh given a chance.

Brahmana Samaja taluk president Venkatesh Rao appealed to the BJP not to accept the resignation of Mr. Eshwarappa and give him one more chance to contest from Shivamogga.

He said Mr. Eshwarappa had always stood by Hindu religion. Whenever the incidents targeting the religion occurred, Mr. Eshwarappa stood by the religion and HIndu people. Considering his service to the party, the party should give him a chance, he said.

Zilla Beda Jangama Samaja secretary K.R. maintained that the BJP had offered tickets to many senior leaders and those involved in corruption. Similarly, sons of senior leaders had been accommodated. “Why should Mr. Eshwarappa be denied ticket then? If not Mr. Eshwarappa, his son Kanthesh should be accommodated”, he said.