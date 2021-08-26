Protests in Mysuru over gang rape

Memorandum to DC seeks stringent punishment to culprits

Members of Akhila Bharata Mahila Samskruthika Sanghatane (ABMSS), All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) on Thursday staged a demonstration here demanding immediate arrest of culprits in the alleged gang rape of a girl in Mysuru on Tuesday evening.

The people of Mysuru are in a state of shock over increasing crimes being reported in the city. After the case of an armed gang of dacoits looting a jewellery shop and gunning down a bystander, the shocking incident of a girl student allegedly gang raped near the foothills of Chamundi on the city outskirts has shaken Mysureans, the protesters said.

In a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, the organisations demanded that the culprits in the alleged gang rape case must be nabbed without any delay and must get stringent punishment for their crime.

They demanded action on complaints of eve-teasing in some places of tourist importance. The police must step up patrolling and ensure that crimes against women do not recur, they said.

The protesters, in the memorandum, said Mysuru is a knowledge hub and students from various States come here for higher education. If such crimes occur, the parents will hesitate to send their children to Mysuru. Therefore, the government must act sternly to stop crimes against women.

The district administration and the police must provide safety for girl students pursuing education in the colleges here, they demanded.

Members of Akhila Bharata Vidyarthi Parishat also staged a protest here on Thursday demanding the arrest of the culprits in the alleged gang rape case. The police must create an atmosphere where the girl students can move around without any fear, especially in the light of Tuesday’s shocking incident, the members said.

They demanded stepping up police patrolling in isolated stretches, particularly on the foothills of Chamundi. The police must identify places where unlawful and immoral activities are being carried out here and take necessary action. It is disturbing that the crimes are increasing in Mysuru, they said.