Protests in Mysuru over damage to Sangolli Rayanna statue in Belagavi

Mysuru

18 December 2021 19:20 IST

A protest was held in Mysuru on Saturday to condemn the damage caused to a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi.

People gathered near the Law Court complex under the aegis of Sangolli Rayana Fans Association and Kuruba Sanghas to voice their protest.

They sought action against the vandals.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was in Mysuru on Saturday, to participate in a programme to inaugurate the Hanuman Temple at Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamy Ashram, said the act of vandalism was unacceptable and called for strict action against the alleged perpetrators.

He called upon the authorities to immediately arrest the persons responsible for the act. He said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had already promised to act in the matter and assured to raise the issue in the ongoing session of the State Legislature in Belagavi.

Meanwhile, Yuva Janata Dal (S) activists gathered at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in front of Law court complex in Mysuru on Saturday evening to voice their anger against not only the damage caused to Sangolli Rayanna’s statue, but also stoning cars and buses belonging to the State.

H.A. Venkatesh, spokesperson of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), in a statement, has called upon the authorities to immediately arrest the “anti-nationals”, who had disfigured the statue of Sangolli Rayanna, and take action.

Describing Sangolli Rayanna as a “patriot and freedom fighter”, who fought against the British, Mr. Venkatesh called upon the government to repair the statue and ensure it receives proper protection.