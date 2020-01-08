Protests galore in 2 districts

A series of demonstrations and protest rallies were organised across Mandya and Ramanagaram districts on Wednesday in response to the 24-hour nationwide general strike called by trade unions against the Centre’s labour policies.

Nevertheless, normal life remained unaffected in both the districts as public transport vehicles plied as usual and shops/commercial establishments remained open. Schools and colleges too functioned normally. But, banking and postal services were crippled to some extent.

Demonstrations and protest rallies were held in all 11 taluks – seven in Mandya and four in Ramanagaram district – to condemn the ‘anti-labour policies of the Centre’.

A large number of activists participated in the protest held near Silver Jubilee Park on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway here and near KSRTC bus stand in Ramanagaram town. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and the NDA government for “their anti-labour stand”. A large number of security personnel were posted at public places in both districts.