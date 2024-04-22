Protests continue in Hubballi-Dharwad over Neha murder

April 22, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Neha Hiremath’s family carried out their daughter’s fifth day ritual in Hubballi on Monday even as visits by leaders to console them continued, while widespread protests were staged in various parts of the State with Muslims shutting down their shops and taking out silent march seeking justice for Neha in the twin cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid a demand for CBI inquiry by BJP leaders and Neha’s father expressing doubt about getting justice from the local police, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led State government has handed over the case to CID for a thorough investigation.

Neha’s father Niranjan Hiremath welcomed the government’s decision to hand over the case to CID and hoped that the CID officials carry out the investigation in such a way that the accused is awarded death penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, felt that the accused should have been killed in an encounter immediately by the police. He said that the Police Commissioner should be transferred immediately for not handling the case properly.

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who visited the family on Monday, termed the government action as an eyewash and said that only a CBI inquiry will give justice to Neha’s family.

Justice for Neha

Strongly condemning the murder of student Neha Hiremath and seeking stringent punishment to her assailant, Muslim organisations and trade bodies observed voluntary half-day bandh in Hubballi Dharwad on Monday and took out a silent protest march in the twin cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the decision taken by Anjuman-e-Islam, all business establishments run by Muslims remained closed till afternoon on Monday. In both the cities, Muslims pasted posters on their closed shops paying tribute to Neha Hiremath, an MCA student and daughter of Congress municipal councillor Niranjan Hiremath of Hubballi. Neha was stabbed to death by Fayaz Khandunayak, her one-time classmate.

Dharwad also witnessed a silent protest rally by Muslims who congregated on the premises of Anjuman-e-Islam Society. Led by society president Ismail Tamatgar, moulvis and elders of the community, they took out the silent march, seeking justice for Neha, to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The speakers said that the Muslim community is deeply hurt by the heinous act and the accused Fayaz has put the entire community to shame through his heinous crime. They said that the community is with Neha’s family in its grief. They later submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding stern action against the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

To express solidarity with Neha’s family, Anjuman-e-Islam Society has decided to name one of its blocks after her. It plans to request her parents to inaugurate it.

In Hubballi, the former Minister A.M. Hindasgeri and other office-bearers took out a silent march.

Protests continue

Meanwhile, the BJP, the Sri Ram Sena and other Hindutva organisations staged protests in Hubballi Dharwad and other places of North Karnataka, including Belagavi and Haveri, seeking justice for Neha.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Haveri, the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took part in the mega protest held by students under the aegis of the ABVP and announced that the protests will not stop until the accused is hanged to death for the heinous act he committed.

Social issue: Bommai

Mr. Bommai said that the brutal murder is not a personal issue but a social one that required immediate action.

He said that the previous BJP government had taken steps to check such incidents. However, such acts of violence against women had increased under the Congress government and the Chief Minister and other Ministers are only shedding crocodile tears while trying to protect the accused because of religion and their vote bank politics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.