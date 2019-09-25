Protests break out over attempt to denotify Kappatagudda

Gadag district witnessed protests on Wednesday in the wake of reports about attempt by the State government to withdraw the wildlife sanctuary tag to Kappatagudda hill range.

Vehemently opposing any move to denotify the wildlife sanctuary, students, environmentalists and seers of various mutts took out protest marches and staged demonstrations in different places in the district.

At the district headquarters Gadag, a memorandum urging the State government not to yield to the pressure from mining lobby was submitted to Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath. “If the government withdraws the notification, then we will be forced to intensify the agitation,” said Sri Shivakumar Swami of Kapatagiri Nandiveri Mutt (which is on the foothills of Kappatagudda), who led the protest.

In Mundaragi, students led by president of Mundaragi Taluk Abhivruddhi Horata Vedike Y.N. Goudar took out a protest march. He said it was highly condemnable that the State government was trying to withdraw the notification under pressure from the mining lobby.

Meanwhile, at Tontadarya Mutt in Gadag, which had earlier successfully led a mass movement for conservation of Kappatagudda hill range, a meeting was held to chalk out the next course of action.

Meanwhile official sources clarified that there was no such proposal on the official agenda of the board meeting scheduled for Thursday. Speaking to The Hindu over telephone, member of State Board for Wildlife Sanjay Gubbi confirmed this. However, he said that any subject could be brought before the meeting through additional agenda or with the consent of the chairman of the board. “But, we will strongly oppose any move to denotify Kappatagudda wildlife sanctuary,” he said.

On May 16, the Congress-JD(S) coalition government had issued a notification declaring 24,415.73 hectares of Kappatagudda hill range in Gadag district as wildlife sanctuary. This was a further modification of the earlier notification dated April 11,2017 declaring 17,872.248 hectares as conservation reserve spread across Gadag, Mundaragi and Shirahatti taluks of the district.

Kappatagudda has often been in news for wrong reasons. In November 2016, citing technical reason, the then Congress-led government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had withdrawn the notification declaring Kappatagudda as conservation reserve, resulting in a public backlash.

People’s movement led by seers of prominent Lingayat mutts in the region preceded the public hearing on the issue chaired by the then Deputy Commissioner of Gadag Manoj Jain in the presence of member secretary of Karnataka State Wildlife Board and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF-Wildlife) B.J. Hosmath on January 16, 2017. Post public hearing the government had issued a notification on April 11 reinstating the conservation reserve tag.