Protests against Siddaramaiah in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka by BJP workers

Calling him an anti-Hindu, the party workers said SIddaramaiah should not visit the holy town of Sringeri

G T Sathish Hassan
August 19, 2022 15:37 IST

A file photo of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah visiting flood-affected areas in Kodagu district on August 18, 2022.

Workers of the BJP and pro-Hindutva organisations staged protests in Koppa and Sringeri taluks against Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, who visited rain-hit areas in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on August 19.

A group of protesters attempted to stop his convoy at Menase in Sringeri taluk. A similar incident took place at Makkikoppa in Koppa taluk. Wherever he went, protesters waved black flags and shouted slogans against him. At some spots, the protesters even tried to stop the vehicles in the convoy, forcing police personnel to intervene.

Ahead of his visit, a few party workers had launched a campaign online with a slogan – Go Back Siddaramaiah. Calling him an anti-Hindu, the party workers said he should not visit the holy town of Sringeri.

Siddaramaiah told mediapersons at Basapura near Chikkamagaluru that the protests against him were State-sponsored. The police in Kodagu failed to maintain law and order. “We are going to Kodagu on August 26 to protest in front of the office of the Superintendent of Police,” he said.

“BJP leaders have become desperate. They are instigating their workers to organised such protests for no reason. On the ground, the government has failed on all fronts. They have not responded to the woes of people hit by torrential rains,” he said.

