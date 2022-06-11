Protests against Prophet remarks: Precautionary measures taken, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 11, 2022 12:48 IST

Police contingents in sensitive areas have been deployed across the State, says CM.

In the wake of violence at various places in the country over the recent controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP members, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said all requisite measures had been taken in the State by the police to prevent any untoward incident.

Speaking to press persons at Hubballi Airport on Saturday, June 11,2022, he said that in the wake of violence, meeting with senior police officials had been held.

“At present the situation in the State is peaceful and under control. However as a precautionary measure, instructions have been issued to deploy police contingents in sensitive areas under each police station. And already movement of KSRP platoons has begun”, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that all the police inspectors had been directed to have dialogue with leaders of all communities to maintain peace snd tranquility.

Criminal case

On the Raichur deaths over contaminated water, he said if required criminal cases would be booked against those responsible.

Already two officials had been suspended and samples of water from all wards in Raichur city were being collected, he said.

Stringent law

In the wake of another acid attack in the State, the government was contemplating further strengthening the existing law to make provision for severe punishment, he said.

Terming the acid attack in Bengaluru unfortunate, he said soon tougher law. would be enforced against those involved in acid attacks.